Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,669 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,712,000 after buying an additional 273,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,361,000 after purchasing an additional 302,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $149.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $449,636.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,930,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,409,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,605,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $449,636.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,930,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,409,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock worth $203,225,700 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

