Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $251.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.08. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $183.59 and a 12-month high of $285.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

