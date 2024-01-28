Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,805,000 after buying an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,178,000 after buying an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,868 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Landstar System by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.09.

Landstar System Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.11. 143,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,248. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

