Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,578 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Price Performance

PLD opened at $126.87 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Wall Street Analysts

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Scotiabank increased their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Insider Transactions

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

