Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,661 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 60.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $38,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.