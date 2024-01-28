Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APAM. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Down 0.4 %

APAM stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

