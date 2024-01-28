Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $8.55 on Friday, reaching $528.13. 1,028,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,695. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.97 and a 1-year high of $573.77. The company has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $528.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.83.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock, valued at $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

