Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,099 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CINF opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $130.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.97.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

