Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,226,000 after buying an additional 110,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after buying an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,044,000 after buying an additional 676,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,923.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,923.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $197.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

