Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,909 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 43.1% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 429.2% during the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,645 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 52,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $58.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

