Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 870 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $639,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 84.2% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 143,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 124,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Takeda Pharmaceutical news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TAK opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.61. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

