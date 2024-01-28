Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 22,900 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 139.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $61.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,748,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,581. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

