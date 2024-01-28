Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 73,895 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,895 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $14,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,893,000 after buying an additional 1,216,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after buying an additional 2,661,361 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,607,000 after buying an additional 1,504,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,881,000 after buying an additional 542,314 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $57.32 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average of $52.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

