Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 14,498 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 251,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.09.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

