VerusCoin Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002817 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $89.39 million and approximately $1,221.30 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VerusCoin launched on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,348,068 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,341,027.0415878. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.19183157 USD and is up 5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,768.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

