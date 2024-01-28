Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $440.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $14.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $385.61.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $430.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $396.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.59. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $443.82.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $2,011,303.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,128,531. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

