Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after acquiring an additional 171,032,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 price target (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $430.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,149. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $443.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.07 and a 200 day moving average of $369.59. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,128,531 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.