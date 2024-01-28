Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Short Interest Up 14.7% in January

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 126,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $2,811,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,151,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,927.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 126,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $2,811,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,151,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,927.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at $619,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,992,876 shares of company stock valued at $77,414,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertex by 25.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after buying an additional 717,947 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the second quarter valued at about $11,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the first quarter valued at about $11,858,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,832,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,311,000 after buying an additional 452,840 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VERX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

VERX stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. Vertex has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

