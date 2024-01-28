Versor Investments LP Takes $12.41 Million Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,174,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,406,000. RPT Realty comprises 2.5% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in RPT Realty by 21.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty by 4.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 54,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 114.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 43,315 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $12.83 on Friday. RPT Realty has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

