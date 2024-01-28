Versor Investments LP Takes $1.03 Million Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 136.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,227. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $91.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average of $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFG shares. TheStreet upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on WFG

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

See Also

