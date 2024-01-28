Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. HSBC started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.0 %

INVH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.77%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

