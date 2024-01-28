Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,432 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.4% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $433,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.3% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $229,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $166.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.26. The company has a market cap of $138.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.96 and a fifty-two week high of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

