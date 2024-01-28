Versor Investments LP Purchases 15,646 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in CarGurus by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CARG opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.66. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $24.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About CarGurus



CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

