Versor Investments LP Makes New $913,000 Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,461,951,000 after purchasing an additional 864,216,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,754,000 after buying an additional 146,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,834,000 after buying an additional 71,437 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,852,000 after buying an additional 115,861 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 13.6 %

Shares of BAH stock traded up $17.50 on Friday, reaching $146.38. 2,370,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $147.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

