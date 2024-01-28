Versor Investments LP Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 14.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.51. 2,696,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,225. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.