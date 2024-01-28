Versor Investments LP Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 209.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,831.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.59. 1,879,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,894. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

