Versor Investments LP Grows Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $634,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,084,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,281,000 after purchasing an additional 169,395 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 45,878 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 25.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GPK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. 1,822,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

