Versor Investments LP Grows Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,162 shares of company stock worth $2,667,955. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $124.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,120. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 365.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

