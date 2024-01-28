Versor Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,087 shares during the period. Consolidated Edison comprises 0.5% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.29. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

