Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 8,300 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,171 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $69,862,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after buying an additional 436,365 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.09. The company had a trading volume of 900,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,029. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day moving average is $106.23.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $93.83.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

