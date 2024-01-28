Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Zscaler by 2,324.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its stake in Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,760 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $1,571,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,925.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $607,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,640 shares in the company, valued at $6,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $1,571,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,925.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,012 shares of company stock valued at $30,120,242 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $236.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.38 and a 200-day moving average of $177.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $246.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.