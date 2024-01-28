Versor Investments LP Buys 7,600 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 797.0% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 18,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 102.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 702,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 355,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.9% during the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,720,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.32. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $120.85.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

