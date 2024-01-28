Versor Investments LP Buys 4,534 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $8,748,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,735,000 after acquiring an additional 205,064 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $673,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 164.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,794,000 after acquiring an additional 225,338 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $1,977,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,600. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.38. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $124.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

