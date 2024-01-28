Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 25,117 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.35. The company had a trading volume of 526,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $55.98.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLAY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

