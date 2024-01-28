Versor Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,534 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,175,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 703.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,218,000 after buying an additional 360,644 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 10,958.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 263,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,919 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 257.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 218,130 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $134.99. 132,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,240. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $138.94. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BCC

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,695.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.