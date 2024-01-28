Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.46.

NYSE VZ opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $178.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

