Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 767.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,724 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.15. The stock had a trading volume of 713,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,399. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.23 and its 200-day moving average is $236.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

