Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $34,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.3 %

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.15. 713,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,399. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

