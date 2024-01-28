Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of VCEL stock remained flat at $42.60 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 443,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,759. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. Vericel has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -185.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 8,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $334,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,705.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,021.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 8,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $334,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,705.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,926 shares of company stock worth $1,063,887. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,632,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,757,000 after purchasing an additional 201,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vericel by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,031,000 after purchasing an additional 88,923 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,326,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vericel by 104.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,467,000 after purchasing an additional 692,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

