Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.23.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,740.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ventas has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 18,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ventas by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Ventas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 151.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

