Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $34.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

VECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,570.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,900 shares of company stock worth $2,232,795. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.69. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

