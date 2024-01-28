Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 82.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after buying an additional 163,932 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,125,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,292,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.10. 1,769,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,506. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The firm has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.11.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.