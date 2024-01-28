Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Up 112.3% in January

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 112.3% from the December 31st total of 584,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,192,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.41%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

