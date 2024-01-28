Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $448.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $358.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $449.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

