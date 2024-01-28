Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 55.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after buying an additional 6,617,418 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,590,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,943,000 after buying an additional 1,981,826 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,182,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,884,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $81.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.99. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.98 and a 1 year high of $81.84.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.