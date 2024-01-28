Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $230.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

