VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

