VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $70.88

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.88 and last traded at $71.03, with a volume of 25600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.27.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $948.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

