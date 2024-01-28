Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Bought by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after buying an additional 24,288 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valaris stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 1.15. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VAL. Barclays raised Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

