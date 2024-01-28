Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Update

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the December 31st total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of VCNX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 64,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,313. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Vaccinex by 417.0% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 717,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 578,764 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Vaccinex during the third quarter valued at $768,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Vaccinex by 250.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70,805 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 92.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 391.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

