Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Update

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the December 31st total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of VCNX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 64,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,313. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.
Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.
